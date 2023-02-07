PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE PMT traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $14.23. 1,061,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,461. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.