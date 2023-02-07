Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $22,950,000.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,201,180 shares in the company, valued at $241,420,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Paragon 28 Stock Performance
Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. 339,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.49.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on FNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
Paragon 28 Company Profile
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.