Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $22,950,000.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,201,180 shares in the company, valued at $241,420,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. 339,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 305,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.