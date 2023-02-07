Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 886,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,767. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

