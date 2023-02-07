Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.84. The company had a trading volume of 360,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.