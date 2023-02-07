Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. 8,059,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,295,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

