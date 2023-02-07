Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 649 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,463,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.47. 448,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.