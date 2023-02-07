Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

AEP traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $91.25. 714,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.