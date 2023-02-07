Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 17,085 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 558.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.43. 178,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,898. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.