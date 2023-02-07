PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $740.85 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00019585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $740.85 million and approximately $77.43 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002686 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.
PancakeSwap Token Profile
PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 365,184,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,450,059 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
