Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,472,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,464,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

