Oxen Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $144,928.04 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,844.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00422116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00097533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00722891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00578575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00186352 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,808,509 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

