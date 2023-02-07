Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.46 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $133,974.24 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,254.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00433848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00099824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00721619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00585084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00187272 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,823,274 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

