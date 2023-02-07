Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 1,350,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,914,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Osirium Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

Further Reading

