Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DNNGY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $711.75.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.