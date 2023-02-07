Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,147 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $118,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 69.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $601.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

