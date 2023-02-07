Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $65.60 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.60 million and $17.35 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,702,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

