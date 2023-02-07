OmniaVerse Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $331,894.83 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000179 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

