Okta’s (OKTA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.76.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $203.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

