NYL Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

NYL Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,152,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,605,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,652,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $92.70. 458,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,826. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $104.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.