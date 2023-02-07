NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.26 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NOV by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

