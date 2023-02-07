NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Earnings Results

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. 3,857,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,908. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 778.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NOV by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

