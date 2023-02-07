NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Earnings Results

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NOV Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE NOV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. 3,857,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,908. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 778.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30.
NOV Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NOV by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
NOV Company Profile
NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOV (NOV)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.