Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.88. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

