nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $55,959.75 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 520,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,349. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of nCino by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of nCino by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

