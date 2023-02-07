nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $55,959.75 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 520,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,349. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
