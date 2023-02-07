National Bankshares Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$47.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DFY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.64.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:DFY traded up C$1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.48. The company had a trading volume of 79,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.67. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$27.00 and a one year high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.