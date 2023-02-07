National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$171.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE:TFII traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.21. The stock had a trading volume of 295,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.