My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $577,500.82 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,720 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

