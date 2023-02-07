MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $104.98 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01043199 USD and is up 41.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

