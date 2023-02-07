MovieBloc Price Up 17.5% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $55.73 million and $14.59 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00441828 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.40 or 0.29267462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00420148 BTC.

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

