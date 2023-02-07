Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $525.00 at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $452.80.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $449.68 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.00 and a 200-day moving average of $402.69. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,930 shares of company stock valued at $33,878,176. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.