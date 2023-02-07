Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.93 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

