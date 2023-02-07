MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,682 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 562,235 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

