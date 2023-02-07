Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYBUF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank upgraded Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

