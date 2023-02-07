Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 117,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 342,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

