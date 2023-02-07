Mdex Price Hits $0.0966 (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $91.28 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,117,814 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

