McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $296.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $267.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.93. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

