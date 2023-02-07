Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 179,552 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,254,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179,552 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,471,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded down $5.33 on Tuesday, reaching $443.63. 104,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.71 and a 200-day moving average of $497.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $371.66 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

