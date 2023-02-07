Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.38% of Comcast worth $3,015,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. 1,404,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,885,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $49.79.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

