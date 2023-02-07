Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $159.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $173.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

