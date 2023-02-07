Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.80) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 150 ($1.80) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.86) to GBX 165 ($1.98) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MAKSY stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

