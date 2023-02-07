Manifold Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $3.98 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $36.11 or 0.00155299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

