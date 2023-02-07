Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %
Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.