Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

