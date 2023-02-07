MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.19.

MAG traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.16. The company had a trading volume of 137,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,844. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.80.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,105 shares in the company, valued at C$2,256,488.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

