MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $215,377.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,550.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $215,377.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,550.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,999.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,798 shares of company stock valued at $42,103,534 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

