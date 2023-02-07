Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Linde worth $114,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $327.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

