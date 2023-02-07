Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $174.62.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

