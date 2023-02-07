Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,139. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 155.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.