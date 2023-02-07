Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $1,618.03 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,618.03 or 0.07071077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $24.59 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,058,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,057,052.41660093 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,612.88658823 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,476,510.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.