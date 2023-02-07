Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,637.28 on Major Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and approximately $41.26 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,637.28 or 0.07093423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,061,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,058,885.48002298 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,616.71205045 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $25,831,744.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

