Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,465,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

BAC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 5,324,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,385,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $292.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

