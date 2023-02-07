Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 645,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,672. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.